Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; Crocs (CROX)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Crocs Inc (CROX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 94 cut down and sold their stock positions in Crocs Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 66.71 million shares, down from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crocs Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 120.51% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FUN’s profit would be $48.67M giving it 14.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $-1.46 EPS previously, Cedar Fair, L.P.’s analysts see -158.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 292,639 shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 475 shares. 6,190 are held by Northern Tru. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.93 million shares. Armistice Capital Ltd accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 44,000 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Barnett And stated it has 50,106 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. American Century Companies has 44,500 shares. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Renaissance Technology Lc reported 185,650 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Everett Harris Ca. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 60 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ltd Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 3,000 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. for 124,856 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.86% invested in the company for 6.90 million shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 93,276 shares.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

