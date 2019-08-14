CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Forms $7.37 Double Top; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding By $10.57 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 184.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 165,100 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 254,627 shares with $16.44 million value, up from 89,527 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 351,352 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Invesco Limited owns 512,463 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated holds 2,276 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 6,917 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.08% or 16,330 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,443 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0.1% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Blackrock reported 4.91 million shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.79% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 12 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.06% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Gru Inc accumulated 111,649 shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability reported 0.51% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale also bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:THS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at TreeHouse Foods Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TreeHouse Foods lower after sharp sales drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) PT Raised to $67 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67.67’s average target is 29.49% above currents $52.26 stock price. TreeHouse Foods had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 267,809 shares to 227,041 valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 149,188 shares and now owns 412,634 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

