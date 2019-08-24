CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Forms $7.02 Double Top; Amalgamated Bank Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $611,342

Amalgamated Bank increased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 5,011 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 209,988 shares with $25.73M value, up from 204,977 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $182.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs accumulated 3.2% or 234,375 shares. Aimz Ltd Liability reported 16,069 shares stake. The Florida-based Cypress Grp Inc has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.43% or 242,060 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak invested 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability holds 258,366 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 22,819 shares. 279,450 were reported by Westpac Banking. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,678 shares. 98,530 are owned by Shelter Mutual Insur. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.87% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Co has 2.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,792 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. British Columbia Invest reported 500,590 shares stake. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 6,675 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -2.13% below currents $130.27 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,570 activity. $14,000 worth of stock was bought by Sadlowski Dennis on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $35,650 was bought by Liner David B.