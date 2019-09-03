Ceco Environmental (CECE) Valuation Rose While Trigran Investments Has Raised Holding; As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Price Rose, Blair William & Company Decreased Its Stake by $2.99 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 22,644 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE)

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 114,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 204,711 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 319,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 46,294 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $99,270 activity. Sadlowski Dennis also bought $14,000 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terex (TEX) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Incorporated reported 2,281 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 0% or 31,173 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has 21,318 shares. Css Ltd Il owns 28,783 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt invested 0.94% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 4,157 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 836 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 10,166 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company has 47,293 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 46,006 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 110,401 shares.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $21.35 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRA Group Pumps Up the Volume – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 138,927 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $160.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 21,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab accumulated 437,748 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Morgan Stanley reported 15,957 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 54,886 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.13M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 91,744 shares. Invesco Limited holds 159,719 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.04% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 5,852 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 122,499 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Citigroup holds 0% or 3,422 shares. Account Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).