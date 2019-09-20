Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Rose While Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $870,399; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $3.14 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 98,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 169,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 267,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 4.13 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65M, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 138,481 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $577.30 million for 5.36 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.01% or 719 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California-based Covington Cap has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd holds 0% or 185 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 75,297 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 6,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Llc reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Piedmont Advsrs invested in 8,652 shares. 38,300 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 16,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors reported 29,824 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 97,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 0.29% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 171,650 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 317,258 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 140,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 152,913 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 21,163 shares. Adirondack Management Inc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Putnam Invests Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Pnc Financial Group Inc accumulated 0% or 836 shares. Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 47,800 shares. Financial Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 23,053 shares. 26,600 were accumulated by Prescott Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 60,643 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 37,733 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 11,990 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 18,646 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40,643 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $48.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 208,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $63,620 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $14,000 was bought by Sadlowski Dennis.