Ceco Environmental (CECE) Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Decreased Holding by $870,399 as Shares Rose; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Stake in Berkley W R (WRB)

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 36,152 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 119,752 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CECO Environmental Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IntellaEquity Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire CannCentral Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental® Wins Order To Remove Contaminants From 24 Million Barrels Of Seepage Water Per Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb has 550 shares. Earnest Limited Liability has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 2,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.76% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 159,856 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 60,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt reported 1.44% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.01% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 11,957 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 2,281 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 26,000 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 208,625 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $48.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 334,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,700 activity. Liner David B bought $20,700 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.