Ceco Environmental (CECE) Market Value Rose While Trigran Investments Has Boosted Holding by $808,430; Beck Capital Management Has Boosted New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) Stake by $357,216

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 37,762 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 730,955 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 42,678 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 2.23 million were accumulated by King Luther Management. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,567 shares. State Street reported 545,723 shares. 6,337 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bard Assocs holds 11,725 shares. Foundry Prns Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 10,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 17,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 112,226 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 113,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 21,900 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $64,570 activity. 4,000 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares with value of $28,920 were bought by Sadlowski Dennis.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.