Ceco Environmental (CECE) Holder Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Stake; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $416,024 as Valuation Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.65M, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 103,377 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,730 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, down from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Retirement Group Inc invested in 2,150 shares. 5,862 were reported by Provident Tru. Samlyn Ltd Company reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Corporation has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.47 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Oh reported 4.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability reported 5.23 million shares. Papp L Roy Assoc invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Fire Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership has 11.12M shares. Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 42,168 shares. Third Point Lc reported 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alabama-based First Bank & Trust has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40,643 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $48.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 223,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Finance Gp Inc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Blackrock reported 2.19M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 83,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 18,646 shares. 26,600 are held by Prescott Group Mngmt Ltd Com. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,197 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 73,457 shares. Fin Architects Inc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Foundry Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 486,985 shares. 2.46M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 210,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 60,643 shares. Ftb Inc owns 550 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 69,710 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,700 activity. Liner David B also bought $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) on Tuesday, August 27.