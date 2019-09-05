Cdw De (CDW) Shareholder Renaissance Group Cut Stake by $2.16 Million as Share Price Rose; Nrg Energy (Put) (NRG) Holding Maintained by Highbridge Capital Management Llc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NRG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 760,577 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp De (CDW) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 331,300 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 353,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 165,056 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.10M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,671 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And Company reported 0.08% stake. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc holds 1.79% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 709,635 shares. Whittier stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 64 shares. Cypress Capital owns 8,814 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 4,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 282,338 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Atria Lc reported 7,883 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.19% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 1.94 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 40,883 are owned by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 12,285 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 14,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O (NYSE:FMS) by 94,236 shares to 377,246 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 125,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,485 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM).

