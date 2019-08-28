Cdw De (CDW) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $313,824 as Stock Value Rose; Chieftain Capital Management Cut Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $29.32 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 553,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 3,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 557,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 6.17 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Cdw Corp De (CDW) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 24,379 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 27,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cdw Corp De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 389,009 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Captrust Financial Advsr has 3,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,546 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5,600 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 1,439 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atria Ltd reported 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Daiwa Secs invested in 0% or 5,350 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 13,320 were reported by Gam Holding Ag. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 160,107 shares.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 74,516 shares to 163,965 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 56,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.