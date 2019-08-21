CDW Corporation (CDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Both CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation 104 0.99 N/A 4.38 26.98 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.77 N/A 1.18 23.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CDW Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CDW Corporation is presently more expensive than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

CDW Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDW Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CDW Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

CDW Corporation’s average price target is $112.2, while its potential downside is -3.45%. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 average price target and a 15.16% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is looking more favorable than CDW Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of CDW Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are CDW Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4%

For the past year CDW Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors CDW Corporation beats Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.