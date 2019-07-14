CDW Corporation (CDW)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation 98 1.02 N/A 4.38 23.77 EPAM Systems Inc. 161 5.45 N/A 4.16 41.08

Table 1 demonstrates CDW Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CDW Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CDW Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than EPAM Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDW Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that CDW Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. EPAM Systems Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CDW Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival EPAM Systems Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. EPAM Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CDW Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -2.13% for CDW Corporation with consensus price target of $113.75. On the other hand, EPAM Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -13.58% and its consensus price target is $167.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CDW Corporation seems more appealing than EPAM Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDW Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of CDW Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44%

For the past year CDW Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats CDW Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.