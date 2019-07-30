CDW Corporation (CDW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of CDW Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CDW Corporation has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CDW Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.80% 9.10% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CDW Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation N/A 100 23.77 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

CDW Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CDW Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.50 2.63

With consensus target price of $112.2, CDW Corporation has a potential downside of -1.22%. As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 59.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CDW Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CDW Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year CDW Corporation has weaker performance than CDW Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

CDW Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. CDW Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

CDW Corporation has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s peers are 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

CDW Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CDW Corporation’s competitors beat CDW Corporation.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.