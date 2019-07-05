CDW Corporation (CDW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDW Corporation has 94.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of CDW Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CDW Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.80% 9.10% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting CDW Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation N/A 96 23.77 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

CDW Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CDW Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

$113.75 is the average price target of CDW Corporation, with a potential upside of 0.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 52.84%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that CDW Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CDW Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year CDW Corporation has weaker performance than CDW Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDW Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s peers have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. CDW Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDW Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

CDW Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. In other hand, CDW Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CDW Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CDW Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors CDW Corporation.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.