Cdw Com Com (CDW) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 57,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 704,565 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 636,320 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.95 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.11% or 26,628 shares. Pennsylvania owns 8,974 shares. 31,857 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Smith Graham Co Investment LP has invested 0.65% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Citadel Lc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 289,950 shares. Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 6,795 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 40,127 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 52,010 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 1,781 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.50M shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 2,595 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 16,216 shares. ALESIO STEVEN W also sold $1.79 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38M worth of stock or 14,900 shares. $894,930 worth of stock was sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Mills, Douglas Dynamics, CDW, Applied Materials and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDW Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OMFL, PILL: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Q3 Earnings Gain From Solid Growth Across All Verticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service owns 578 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 25,094 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 453,724 shares. Stifel reported 151,268 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Co owns 14,337 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 26,003 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York accumulated 11,633 shares. World Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,019 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 62,389 shares. 164,791 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Schroder Invest Mngmt has 80,800 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated holds 0% or 29,739 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 2,755 shares or 0% of the stock.