Cdw (CDW) Valuation Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Position; Hess (HES) Holder Impala Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $33.44 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69M, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 791,903 shares traded or 9.21% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 1.54 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. 17,843 shares were sold by Lynch Richard D., worth $964,278 on Thursday, February 7. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Hill Gregory P.. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. The insider MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.72 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8. $1.79 million worth of stock was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38M was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800.

