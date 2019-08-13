CDW (CDW) to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019; Park West Asset Management Has Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:CDW) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CDW Corp’s current price of $112.36 translates into 0.26% yield. CDW Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 463,719 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 488.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 2.91M shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 3.50 million shares with $59.26M value, up from 594,357 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.76 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Glenmede Trust Na holds 914,822 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 88,332 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,677 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 34,563 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,283 shares. Asset Management One Company invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 334,925 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 13,964 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading L P has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ajo Lp accumulated 1.24M shares. Harris Assoc L P holds 115,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). National Pension holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 209,207 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 24.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP holds 63,376 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 7,084 shares. Moreover, Gmt Cap has 0.29% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 518,030 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 20,881 shares. Advsr Ltd Ltd invested in 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 2,337 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 5.59 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Argent Cap Mgmt Llc owns 34,072 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 120,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Rech And has 0.28% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.14 million shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Co has 1.72% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

