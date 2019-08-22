CDW (CDW) to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019; IMAGINATION TV (IMTV) SI Increased By 106.74%

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:CDW) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. CDW Corp’s current price of $115.88 translates into 0.25% yield. CDW Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 276,297 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

IMAGINATION TV INC (OTCMKTS:IMTV) had an increase of 106.74% in short interest. IMTV’s SI was 18,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.74% from 8,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Imagination TV, Inc. owns and operates a network of city Websites for business and vacation travelers, and local individuals. The company has market cap of $1,221. The Company’s Websites provide information about hotels, restaurant dining, golf courses, discount event tickets, discount car rentals, discount airfare, and attraction tickets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as IC Places, Inc. and changed its name to Imagination TV, Inc. in October 2014.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 27,738 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 69,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 55,548 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,558 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.37M shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 10,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 19,642 shares. Decatur Cap Management Inc owns 59,802 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 8.94 million shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has 2,116 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 0% or 5,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 241,824 shares. Sei accumulated 0.05% or 140,133 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,416 shares.