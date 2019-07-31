Cdw (CDW) Stock Value Rose While Makaira Partners Has Lowered by $2.59 Million Its Stake; Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Lifted Holding

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 122,287 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.36. About 340,189 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 594,039 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Communication Limited Liability Com. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 63,900 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 153 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has 17,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 390,710 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,768 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 749,889 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 11.57M shares. Rbf Capital Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 10,000 shares. Regions invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Amer Intl Grp holds 0% or 81,660 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. 16,216 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.49M were sold by Richards Thomas E. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. had sold 4,000 shares worth $360,800. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38M. ALESIO STEVEN W also sold $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8.