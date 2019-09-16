Cdw (CDW) Stock Price Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Upped Stake by $5.72 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 50,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 604,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.06M, up from 553,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 207,932 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 51,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 624,024 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.27M, up from 572,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 957,505 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,619 shares to 906,951 shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 11,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,910 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Corp.: Steady With Possible Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

