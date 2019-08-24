Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Halliburton (HAL) Stake by $1.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 93,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.55 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 102,680 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 96,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 438,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 11,520 shares to 3,460 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 23,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,443 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

