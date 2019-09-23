Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Position by $1.69 Million; Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Valuation Declined While Tobam Raised Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $120.49. About 1.16M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Tobam increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 16,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 58,681 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, up from 41,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $246.59. About 531,469 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 59,908 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 984,574 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 129,936 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 4,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jag Management Limited Com reported 0.11% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 24,752 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Twin Tree LP has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Captrust Finance owns 3,396 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 970,045 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv Mngmt. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 3,289 shares. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 22,955 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,065 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64,815 shares to 1,068 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 88,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,568 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,811 shares. Smithfield Trust has 26 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 8,163 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Citizens Bancorp holds 0.08% or 2,929 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mgmt reported 4,566 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Veritable Lp reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 858,292 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 2,830 shares stake. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 149,935 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 29 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 640,465 shares or 0.08% of the stock.