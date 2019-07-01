Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Hood River Capital Management Increases Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG)

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Llc (LHCG) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 84,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,356 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 205,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 138,426 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 412,773 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 29,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Ent Corporation has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Scotia Capital holds 0% or 3,734 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Putnam Investments Limited holds 0.03% or 114,264 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 0.08% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 33,624 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 62,389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank, Texas-based fund reported 7,134 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0.02% or 115,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,648 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 60,624 shares. State Street accumulated 0.03% or 3.38 million shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 4,780 shares to 17,504 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74 million for 19.30 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $894,930 was sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $322,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Shares for $1.79 million were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14.98 million activity.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,317 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 10,024 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,069 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 1.17% stake. Bluecrest Management Limited invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Comm Retail Bank accumulated 5,861 shares. Waddell And Reed has 0.12% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 425,968 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 97,407 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Cwm holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 3 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 176,624 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 459,400 shares. Fiera Corp owns 36,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).