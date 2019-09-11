Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Check Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 1.04 million shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69 million, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 840,221 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio