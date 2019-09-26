CDW (CDW) Reaches $123.15 52-Week High; Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Argent Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 1,955 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Argent Trust Company holds 15,935 shares with $2.77M value, up from 13,980 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.09. About 792,093 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high and has $129.31 target or 5.00% above today’s $123.15 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.82B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $129.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $891.10M more. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 712,249 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.12% above currents $198.09 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21500 target in Friday, September 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold”. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, September 16 report.

Argent Trust Company decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 8,458 shares to 73,898 valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (IWF) stake by 8,606 shares and now owns 7,581 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Com reported 165,342 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Hm Payson has 0.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wendell David Inc invested in 3,768 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Natl Bank invested in 0.06% or 2,962 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,043 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 17,825 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has 0.92% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ghp Invest owns 1,328 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btr Management invested in 41,189 shares. 1,760 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.26% or 26,492 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.08M for 20.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Axa invested in 278,638 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corp Nj owns 2.54% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 28,108 shares. Ww reported 650,000 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd reported 2.31% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Utah Retirement accumulated 27,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 498,409 shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,517 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3.00M are held by Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 5,740 are held by Asset Strategies. Decatur Capital Management stated it has 58,477 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corp holds 167,036 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 15,012 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 0.05% or 1,039 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -8.89% below currents $123.15 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 11. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.