CDW (CDW) Reaches $114.95 High on Jul, 12; Euronet Worldwide Has 1.05 Sentiment

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 150 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 143 sold and trimmed stakes in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 72.42 million shares, up from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Euronet Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 16 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 124 Increased: 88 New Position: 62.

The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) reached all time high today, Jul, 12 and still has $118.40 target or 3.00% above today’s $114.95 share price. This indicates more upside for the $16.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $118.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $503.55M more. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 140,835 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 38.26 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Crosslink Capital Inc holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for 204,460 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 650,459 shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 3.71% invested in the company for 2.39 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 3.59% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,454 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.67 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $167.37. About 27,417 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Trading At A 23% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “General Mills, Douglas Dynamics, CDW, Applied Materials and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing CDW (CDW) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.75’s average target is -1.04% below currents $114.95 stock price. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73M for 19.82 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. 16,216 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.79 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 26.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 6.43% or 1.84 million shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 0.02% or 105,363 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 825,495 shares. Cap invested in 0.02% or 850,000 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 20,324 shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.11% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 9,928 were reported by Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.62 million shares. Harris Assoc L P accumulated 0.02% or 115,000 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Co owns 1.59M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 64,901 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 13,320 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ativo Capital Lc reported 0.54% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Axa stated it has 113,100 shares.