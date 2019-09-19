Cdw (CDW) Position Maintained by Horizon Investment Services Llc; As Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered Holding by $414,453

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 10,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 22,466 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 80,886 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 2.58 million shares traded or 187.98% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares to 30,438 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,738 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 ROE Stocks to Profit as Trade War Flip-Flops Rattle Market – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv invested in 0.05% or 103,800 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 8 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.08% stake. 72,702 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Global Endowment Mgmt LP reported 3,970 shares. Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has 474 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 45,620 shares. 3,291 are owned by Park Avenue Limited Co. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.12% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cap World Investors reported 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company reported 0.06% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 1.14% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 19,500 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Logitech Still Has Room To The Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Logitech (LOGI) Now – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech (LOGI) Introduces New Keyboard Case for iPad Pro – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking for a Trade Advantage With Logitech – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Look Under The Hood: TDIV Has 15% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 37,920 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Next Group stated it has 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Cls Invs Lc owns 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 1,779 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 22,335 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,667 shares. 22,466 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 41,958 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 258,832 shares stake. Us Bancorp De stated it has 2,924 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 1.14M shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 8,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.18% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 347,200 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 6,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $75.77M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.