Cdw (CDW) Market Value Rose While Gotham Asset Management Lowered by $525,888 Its Holding; As Equity Residential (EQR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $949,950

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 5,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 26,467 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 31,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 12,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 82,088 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 94,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,207 shares to 11,146 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.24% or 164,898 shares. Df Dent & invested in 0.01% or 3,838 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,129 shares. Greenleaf invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Eii Capital Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 74,859 shares. Honeywell Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 118,584 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 989,604 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 217,063 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 3,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Forward Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 12,140 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Raymond James Advisors holds 8,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap holds 0.23% or 82,088 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.26% or 5,600 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 18,085 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Numerixs Technology Inc has invested 0.16% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh accumulated 11,284 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company owns 1,688 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 48,700 are held by Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 8,947 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 11,605 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 91 are owned by City Hldgs.