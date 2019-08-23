Cdw (CDW) Market Valuation Rose While Ativo Capital Management Has Cut by $338,784 Its Holding; As 1Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First National Trust Co Boosted Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 60,191 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

First National Trust Co increased its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 1Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 2.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 874,258 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 19,642 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl invested in 37 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 51 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 37,682 shares. Citadel Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,947 shares. National Pension Ser reported 0.08% stake. Burgundy Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,531 shares. Redwood Limited has 0.81% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cornerstone invested in 201 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 55,548 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Korea Invest Corp reported 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

