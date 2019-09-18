CDW (CDW) Is At $113.80 Formed Wedge; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Shorts Increased By 10.67%

CDW Corporation (CDW) formed wedge up with $117.21 target or 3.00% above today’s $113.80 share price. CDW Corporation (CDW) has $16.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 750,369 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) had an increase of 10.67% in short interest. LXRX’s SI was 9.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.67% from 8.27M shares previously. With 435,700 avg volume, 21 days are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s short sellers to cover LXRX’s short positions. The SI to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.89%. The stock increased 7.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 8.35 million shares traded or 367.30% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss $42.1M; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $312.44 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $34 highest and $300 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 384.69% above currents $2.94 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.08M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -1.41% below currents $113.8 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target.