Cdw (CDW) Holder Tributary Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Ci Investments Has Boosted Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 69,296 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 404,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.35M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 552,859 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,656 shares to 49,188 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 56,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 950 shares to 7,460 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 200,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.76M for 18.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

