Cdw (CDW) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Holding; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined While Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 9,559 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, down from 13,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 151,149 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2,635 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 2,647 shares. One Trading Lp stated it has 86,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 381,309 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 40,000 shares. Citigroup reported 10,936 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,000 shares. 1,341 are owned by Sei Invs. 2.10M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. 3,685 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 94,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 44,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 6,672 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 238,671 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. Shares for $1.79M were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 4,000 shares. The insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,800 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation stated it has 136,744 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,816 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 16,629 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 0.33% or 50,330 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 42 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3.33M shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.81% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 114,650 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.08% or 329,437 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 54,601 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.18% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atlanta Mgmt L L C has 5.18M shares. 2,862 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners. Morgan Stanley holds 195,440 shares. 73,065 were reported by Three Peaks Management Lc.