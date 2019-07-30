Cdw (CDW) Holder Makaira Partners Cut Holding by $2.59 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Increases Position in Walt Disney (DIS)

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 317,253 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $145.72. About 2.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,198 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.56 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.49M were sold by Richards Thomas E. $1.79 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W. $894,930 worth of stock was sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings.