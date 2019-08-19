Cdw (CDW) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Ipg Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 110,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 229,847 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.53M, up from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 32.64 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 502,195 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,860 shares to 161,170 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 26,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). M&T Bank holds 0.03% or 49,866 shares. Pggm Investments holds 220,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 14,337 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,655 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 69,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,467 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 39,399 shares. 54,601 are owned by Fjarde Ap. 571,127 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 299,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Captrust Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,463 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Amid Yield Curve & Trade Fears – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. On Friday, May 24 Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,041 shares to 7,093 shares, valued at $2.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,974 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Silver Tr Tr Unit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested in 0% or 95,472 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,023 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.19M shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 102,582 shares. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 112,642 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 1,723 shares in its portfolio. New Generation Advisors Lc owns 1.28M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Profund has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 2.85M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 415,831 shares. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 670,777 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 62,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Buying Chesapeake Energy Today – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Raymond James Targets Major Upside for CHK Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: The Stock Acquisition Binge Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.