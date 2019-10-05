Cdw (CDW) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Position; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Decreased Its Position in Msci (MSCI) by $3.83 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 72,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26M, down from 88,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $221.01. About 347,478 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 74,782 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 88,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 1.18 million shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.33 million for 20.40 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 46,912 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,937 shares to 6,840 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,080 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $133.15 million for 34.32 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.