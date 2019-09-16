Cdw (CDW) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 2.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 103,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 297,951 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.07M, down from 401,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 443,313 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 118,653 shares. Pettee Investors stated it has 41,848 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 148,775 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hengehold Management has 6.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wills Fincl Group Inc accumulated 3.59% or 50,258 shares. Westchester holds 3.79% or 88,281 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 51,411 shares. The Alabama-based First Finance Financial Bank has invested 4.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,066 were accumulated by Bangor Bank & Trust. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx reported 3,708 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 17,914 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.52% or 175,737 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.65% or 648,366 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,341 shares to 104,306 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions invested in 0.06% or 48,216 shares. 497,498 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Co. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 817,171 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 295 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,600 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3.36 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 26,224 shares. 170 were accumulated by Huntington Savings Bank. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 94,716 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Prns stated it has 1,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 4.89 million shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 134,346 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,893 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 18.78 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.