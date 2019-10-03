CDW (CDW) EPS Estimated At $1.50; HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (HESAF) Shorts Down By 2.65%

HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. HESAF’s SI was 106,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 109,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1065 days are for HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s short sellers to cover HESAF’s short positions. It closed at $678.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.63% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. CDW’s profit would be $217.07M giving it 19.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, CDW Corporation’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 184,977 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -5.29% below currents $118.47 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 25.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.