CDW (CDW) Analysts See $1.50 EPS; Aerogen (AEGN) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Aerogen Inc (AEGN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 49 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 50 sold and trimmed holdings in Aerogen Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 29.62 million shares, down from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aerogen Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 38 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.63% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. CDW’s profit would be $215.84M giving it 19.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, CDW Corporation’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.59. About 468,961 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 26 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDW Corp.: Steady With Possible Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500’s Newest Member Hits Fresh Highs – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -6.18% below currents $119.59 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il reported 30,725 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 1.17M are held by Northern. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.24% or 122,722 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,372 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc holds 0.05% or 90,765 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pension has invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 42 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.16% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 2,383 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 72,702 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dana Invest invested in 1.78% or 324,921 shares.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $647.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AEGN or SSD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aegion secures $9.1M contract in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aegion Corporation Awarded $9.1 Million Wastewater Pipeline Rehabilitation Contract in Michigan – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aegion (AEGN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion receives $9.3M wastewater pipeline rehabilitation project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation for 272,052 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 128,020 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 20,137 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.