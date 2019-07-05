CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) compete with each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -1.53 0.00 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.58 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.98% and 40.7% respectively. CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.28%. Comparatively, 21.22% are Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -11.59% -19.74% -27.38% -79.39% -90.62% -18.67% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.68% 0% 2.65% 0.11% -2.09% 1.83%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. has -18.67% weaker performance while Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.