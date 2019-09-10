CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) are two firms in the Pollution & Treatment Controls that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -1.53 0.00 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 14 1.26 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0.00% -5.1% -1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 1.59% and its average target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.98% and 99.6%. Insiders held roughly 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. -1.73% 0.07% 4.41% 32.77% -32.12% 48.12%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. has -28% weaker performance while Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has 48.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

EWT Holdings I Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves various customers, including hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, such as ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, and aerators for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. It serves wastewater and drinking water collection and distribution systems, utility operators, and odor control service customers. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, regional and global distributors, and end users in the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries, hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos. EWT Holdings I Corp. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. EWT Holdings I Corp. was formerly known as WTG Holdings I Corp. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.