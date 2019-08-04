CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

This is a contrast between CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Pollution & Treatment Controls and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -1.53 0.00 Energy Recovery Inc. 9 7.37 N/A 0.46 23.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Energy Recovery Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Energy Recovery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Energy Recovery Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 16.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Energy Recovery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.98% and 45.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while Energy Recovery Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Energy Recovery Inc. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.