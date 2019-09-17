CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) is a company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. has 1.98% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.27% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. has 30.28% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.89% 16.90% 10.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 18.75M 237.58M 39.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.88

As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 16.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% Industry Average 5.01% 7.70% 12.64% 27.28% 36.34% 43.57%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. has -28.00% weaker performance while CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors have 43.57% stronger performance.

Dividends

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s rivals beat CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.