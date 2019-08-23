Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Holding by $5.20 Million; Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Holding in Deere & Co. (DE) by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 515,810 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.45M, down from 526,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 1.83M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $235.45. About 243,155 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP announces organizational changes to support continued success and drive sustainable, profitable growth – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Railway Joins Blockchain In Transport Allianceï»¿ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 21,673 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $176.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.22M for 16.49 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,382 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 83,868 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP holds 1,710 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 410,486 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 45,437 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 19,731 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Capital Intll Limited Ca stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 2,783 are owned by Wagner Bowman. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,752 shares. 6,852 are owned by At National Bank & Trust.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 45,825 shares to 438,555 shares, valued at $26.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corpcl (NYSE:ETM).