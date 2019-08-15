Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Share Price Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Stake; Sit Investment Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,505 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 5,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $499.43. About 343,746 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 179,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.13 million, up from 23.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.12M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,695 were reported by Congress Asset Company Ma. Buckingham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,564 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 3,398 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiverton Asset Ltd has 48,231 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 71,968 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 975 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 1,189 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.81% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ent Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 39 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Co accumulated 1.06% or 3,000 shares. Inv House Limited holds 9,355 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 78 shares. Moreover, Meritage Port Mgmt has 2.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 37,684 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20,245 shares to 71,245 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mexico Equity & Income Fd Mxe (MXE) by 49,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,388 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares to 7.94M shares, valued at $293.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).