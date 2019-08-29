Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Share Price Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted by $4.83 Million Its Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $4.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 3.96 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 179,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.13 million, up from 23.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 3.04M shares traded or 22.72% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

