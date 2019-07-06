Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $4.83 Million; Systematic Financial Management LP Position in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (R (RHP) Has Decreased by $2.31 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 179,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.13M, up from 23.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 2.06 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R (RHP) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 28,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 135,869 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2019 REITWeek Conference â€“ Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties: Unique Assets, Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Agrees to Increase Ownership in Gaylord Rockies Joint Venture From 35% to Approximately 62.3% – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Emcor Group Inc (EME) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 7.39M shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 136,368 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 45,450 shares. Voya Invest Limited Com reported 21,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com owns 700 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Virtu Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,168 shares. Illinois-based Coe Cap has invested 0.72% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Los Angeles Capital & Equity stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 31,842 shares stake. Hodges Capital Management holds 0.25% or 29,727 shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 12,602 are owned by United Automobile Association.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21,856 shares to 259,228 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 53,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.69M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $236.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part two) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Solid Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA Income Portfolio Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.