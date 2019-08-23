Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Mercer Intl (MERC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 280,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 267,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 511,584 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 201,515 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 217,593 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $49.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 183,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,775 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $161.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Com invested in 26,735 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.02% or 122,100 shares. United Automobile Association owns 22,197 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,163 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 15,985 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.1% or 56,200 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 46,044 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 29,219 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 16,800 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 1.58 million shares. Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Iat Reinsurance, a New York-based fund reported 16.34 million shares. 116,500 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.04% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).