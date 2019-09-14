Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Holding; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $610,000; Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.03 million, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 999,698 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 178,130 shares to 12.20M shares, valued at $655.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,999 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.