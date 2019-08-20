Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Market Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.96 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT) by $2.24 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 318,926 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 594,322 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES TO ENSONO FOR USD 4; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $922.93M for 17.90 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares to 8,047 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).