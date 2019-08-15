Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Position; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Valuation Rose While Continental Advisors Decreased by $1.80 Million Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 600,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 884,783 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 13,408 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 913,206 shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 2.00 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,200 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 889,950 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 10,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 90,124 shares. Second Curve Lc stated it has 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Spark Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 326,607 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 630,264 shares. 1.82 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Financial Bank Of America De reported 10,752 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,921 shares. Qs Ltd owns 80,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 214,705 shares to 264,705 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.48 million for 8.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95,538 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $105.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.